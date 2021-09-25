CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patrick County, VA

Our students must be safe

Martinsville Bulletin
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere were four instances this week when schools were disrupted in Henry and Patrick counties, with threats against other students, campuses and to use weapons. A situation at Bassett High School led to an arrest. Campbell Court Elementary kept classrooms on lockdown in a call that led to the arrest of a spouse of a faculty member. Students’ threats led to the involvement of law enforcement at Laurel Park Middle School and Patrick County High School.

martinsvillebulletin.com

