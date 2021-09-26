UFC 266 -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega: Fight card, results, start time, odds, complete guide, date
It is fight night in Las Vegas. UFC is set to commence its latest PPV offering from Sin City as the staple of International Fight Week. The thrilling conclusion sees a pair of title fights atop the marquee as well as the return of a pair of legends in a featured bout for UFC 266 from T-Mobile Arena. The main event pits featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski against top contender Brian Ortega. The two were previously scheduled to meet in March, but the fight was postponed after Volkanovski contracted COVID-19 near fight night.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0