UFC 266 -- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega: Fight card, results, start time, odds, complete guide, date

UFC 266 will feature two title fights and the long-awaited return of a fan favorite when the event heads to the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Alexander Volkanovski will defend his UFC featherweight championship against Brian Ortega in the main event. Ortega and Volkanovski were linked for the past year but the champion was forced to postpone the fight due to testing positive for COVID. The two coached opposite of each other on the latest season of The Ultimate Fighter where their rivalry grew even more intense. The two will settle their differences inside of the Octagon.

UFC ・ 8 DAYS AGO