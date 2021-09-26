In beating Ball State, Toledo strikes back against adversity

MUNCIE, Ind. — The noise aimed at Toledo came from all directions.

Coaches preached focus and accountability. Fans screamed about the no-show performance against Colorado State. The Ball State faithful who filled Scheumann Stadium on Saturday yelled with fervor, attempting to will their team to victory.

The Rockets processed the din, recycling through the useful information and discharging the distractions, transforming it into a season-saving 22-12 win over preseason Mid-American Conference darling Ball State.

“It was tough to come out here on the road. Ball State is a really great team,” said UT defensive lineman Desjuan Johnson, who had six tackles, including a team-high 2.5 tackles for loss and an assist on a sack.

“We came out here and emptied the tank and gave it everything we had every play. The result speaks for itself.”

Photo gallery: Toledo 22, Ball State 12

In a turbulent September that has already featured the highs and lows some teams don’t see over a 12-game season, Toledo has nearly defeated top-10 Notre Dame on the road and lost to a two-touchdown underdog at home. The Colorado State result left the 2021 season — and the program — at a crossroads.

Saturday’s showing against the reigning MAC champions, a Ball State team that 11 of 22 reporters picked to repeat, offered a glimpse of the Rockets who were the Irish’s equal for four quarters and the top contender to unseat the Cardinals.

“This was a big game,” said quarterback Dequan Finn, who had a team-high 106 rushing yards, thanks to a 70-yard touchdown run. “It was the first MAC game, and we lost to them two years in a row. The message was just to win. Get the [W]. And that’s what we did.

“The defense fought their butts off. The offense fought their butts off. Special teams did a good job. Overall, we played a complete game.”

The box score tells a story not of dominance but of control. Ball State scored on the opening possession, traveling 47 yards in eight plays with the end result a 45-yard field goal. On Toledo’s third play, Carter Bradley connected with speedster Devin Maddox on a 69-yard touchdown pass. The Rockets never trailed again, but also couldn’t stretch the lead past eight points until the game’s final play.

A one-score lead didn’t feel fragile, though, because of UT’s brutish defense. The Cardinals had 124 yards in the first quarter and 188 the rest of the game. In the second half, they were limited to three first downs, 51 rushing yards, and 13 passing yards. The Rockets have gone eight quarters without allowing an offensive touchdown. (Ball State’s 12 points came on four field goals.)

Drew Plitt, the quarterback who tortured UT the past two seasons with back-to-back wins by a combined score of 79-38, finished 21-of-25 passing for 190 mostly irrelevant yards and zero touchdowns. He was sacked four times, part of eight tackles for loss, and fumbled once.

“Our defense is playing lights out,” Toledo coach Jason Candle said. “You call the game a little bit differently on offense when the defense is playing at the level they’re playing at. You don’t have to take as many chances or as many risks.”

There were hints Saturday of the quick-strike offense Toledo has fielded in recent decades, with touchdowns of 69 and 70 yards. The Rockets had 444 total yards and rushed for 272, an average of 6.2 yards that ballooned because of Finn’s touchdown run.

But in the fourth quarter — winning time — UT ran 17 times for 110 yards, a team effort that saw H-back Jacquez Stuart gain 57 yards on four carries, Finn get 33 yards on five carries, and tailback Bryant Koback grind out 20 yards on eight carries.

“I felt like we ran the ball really well today, especially in the second half when we had to get tough first downs in the fourth quarter,” Candle said.

Twice they converted third downs on a drive that ended with Thomas Cluckey’s second field goal and an eight-point lead with less than five minutes to go. UT converted another third down on its final possession, forcing Ball State to use its timeouts.

The meaning of the victory was on the smiling faces of Toledo’s players, evident in the cheers of UT fans that populated the northwest corner of the stadium, and in the jubilant sounds emanating from the victorious locker room.

Handling success will be tested again in the coming week. It went poorly after earning national recognition by almost becoming David in a battle against Goliath-like Notre Dame. But, in the first dose of adversity 2021 offered, Toledo aced its pop quiz at Ball State.

“Obviously, these all count as one. This isn’t any more important than the ones we have in October or November in Mid-American Conference play,” Candle said. “But, if you have any pulse or any heartbeat at all in this locker room the last two years when we played this football team, you had that natural urgency.

“Our guys have a lot of pride. It means a lot to them. Love the fight, love how they came out and kept swinging and stood in the middle of the ring all 60 minutes.”