Michigan Votes

Here’s how your local state lawmakers voted on legislation this week:. Senate Bill 82 – 2021-22 State Budget: passed 35-0 in the Senate. The noneducation portion of the state budget for the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1. The bill appropriates $50.706 billion for all noneducation state spending, of which $10.378 billion is federal money, including unprecedented amounts enacted by Congress as part of epidemic “stimulus” and relief bills. When the state education spending authorized in House Bill 4400 is added (see below), the combined budgets propose spending a grand total of $68.9 billion in the 2021-22 fiscal year, which is $10.4 billion more than the state has ever spent prior to the pandemic. That includes $3.6 billion more in state spending, a 10.4 percent increase, and $6.7 billion more in federal spending, a 28.4 percent increase. The Legislature did not appropriate the total amount available for the year, leaving about $11 billion in federal grants and higher-than-expected state revenue collections to be allocated later.