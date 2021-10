Legionnaires' disease is on the rise in Hamilton Township, Mercer County, as four new cases were reported since May of last year according to a release from the township. With the 5 prior reported cases last year, and the 4 since, 3 of which were fatal, officials are working with residents and owners of multi-unit buildings about the potential for legionella bacteria in their water supply. The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection and Trenton Water Works is currently monitoring the water supply and has confirmed the bacteria in homes and businesses in Hamilton Township.

