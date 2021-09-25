Pre-Orders Details Released for Gran Turismo 7

Gran Turismo 7 is currently slated to release on March 4 with the focus of the game going back to its roots. Players can expect to race on famous courses and earn credits to upgrade cars and customize paint jobs. Polyphony Digital has announced that three different versions of the game will be available, each with its own pre-order bonuses. The game is available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as any of the disc purchases will provide the digital version on the other platform. It will cost $10 to upgrade the PS4 version to PS5.