(KMIZ) Missouri reported more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. According to data from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, PCR testing found 1,506 new cases of the virus. That's above the state's daily average of 1,465 cases for the testing method. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 22. Antigen testing The post WEDNESDAY UPDATES: Missouri reports more than 2,100 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

10 DAYS AGO