Wet-hair brushes are crucial for anyone prone to tangled hair. In fact, using a regular hairbrush on freshly washed locks can damage your hair and lead to breakage and frizz. When hair is wet, it’s much more fragile than when it’s dry. Every strand of your hair is encased in a layer of protein-based scales called cuticles. They’re layered on top of each other like roof shingles, but certain chemical reactions and stress can cause them to lift up. Smooth cuticles keep hair looking healthy and sleek, but open cuticles give hair a rougher texture and leave it prone to damage. Water weakens the bonds between the proteins in your hair, which makes it easier for cuticles to bend and break under the stress of a brush or comb.

HAIR CARE ・ 4 DAYS AGO