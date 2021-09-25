JV boys cross country takes 2nd at the Lake Belton Invitational

The Steele Boys Cross Country Team had a solid showing at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, placing 28th out of 45 teams. Leading the Comets was Sophomore Luke Bowlsby with a time of 16:49.1. Luke placed 19th out of a very competitive field of 366 runners. Up next was fellow Sophomore Ty Perez with a time of 17:08 and 31st place finish. Sophomore Henry Isaacs was up next with a time of 19:41.1 and a 202nd place finish. Seniors Zane DeMercurio and Nick Glahn rounded out the top five scoring places for the Comets with times of 19:31.9 and 19:37.7 and 222nd and 227th places. Runner of the week was Senior Dillon Jones, who battled the tough course and nearly broke his personal record for the season. The Comets do not race this upcoming Saturday and will prepare for their next race on October 2nd, the Obenour Invitational at Vermilion High School. The boys will race at 10:30am.

