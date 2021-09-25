CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

JV boys cross country takes 2nd at the Lake Belton Invitational

By Admin
wildcatstrong.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Temple junior varsity boys cross country team competed in the Lake Belton Broncho Invitational on Thursday at Crossroads Park. The Wildcats finished in 2nd place as a team in a field of 6 teams. The Wildcats were led by medalists Jonathan Urbina who placed 7th overall with a time...

wildcatstrong.com

Comments / 0

Related
amherststeelecomets.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 28th place at Boardman Spartan Invitational

The Steele Boys Cross Country Team had a solid showing at the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, placing 28th out of 45 teams. Leading the Comets was Sophomore Luke Bowlsby with a time of 16:49.1. Luke placed 19th out of a very competitive field of 366 runners. Up next was fellow Sophomore Ty Perez with a time of 17:08 and 31st place finish. Sophomore Henry Isaacs was up next with a time of 19:41.1 and a 202nd place finish. Seniors Zane DeMercurio and Nick Glahn rounded out the top five scoring places for the Comets with times of 19:31.9 and 19:37.7 and 222nd and 227th places. Runner of the week was Senior Dillon Jones, who battled the tough course and nearly broke his personal record for the season. The Comets do not race this upcoming Saturday and will prepare for their next race on October 2nd, the Obenour Invitational at Vermilion High School. The boys will race at 10:30am.
SPORTS
Keene Sentinel

Keene cross country boys, girls take care of Winnacunnet in dual meet

Ian Cardinale — paced by seniors Torin Kindopp and Jonathan Hills — led the Keene boys cross country team to a win over Winnacunnet High School Tuesday in Keene. Cardinale broke his personal record with a time of 17:21 and earned his first ever cross country race win. Kindopp (17:24)...
KEENE, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jv#Belton#Temple
MassLive.com

Longmeadow boys cross country team places second at Amherst Invitational

AMHERST - Paced by a sixth-place finish for Will Cowley, the Longmeadow boys cross country team came in second place with 84 points at Saturday’s Amherst Invitational. Cowley, who crossed the finish line with a time of 16:34, was one of three Western Mass. runners to finish in the top 10, while a total of four Lancers ended the race inside the top 22. Coming in ninth place was Odin Moore (17:04) of Pioneer Valley Chinese Immersion Charter School, followed by Longmeadow’s Evan Lyons (17:07) in 10th.
AMHERST, MA
Daily Jefferson County Union

Cross country: Jefferson girls sixth, boys 11th at Blackshirt Invitational

WAUKESHA — Jefferson’s girls cross country team placed sixth while the boys finished 11th at the Blackshirt Invitational at Minooka Park on Saturday. "Our team really stepped it up today,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. "We have been working hard over the past several weeks on mental toughness and positive thinking. The team came together and ran a gritty race on a challenging course at Minooka Park. Going into the meet we knew the competition would be tough, but the team focused on embracing the challenge."
JEFFERSON, WI
westfieldathletics.com

Girls Cross Country Brings Home 2nd Place Trophy from Riverview Health Invite for First Time in 14 Years

What an exciting weekend for Girls Cross Country! For the first time since 2007, Westfield placed in the top two at the Riverview Health Invite, formerly the FlashRock Invitational. Westfield beat a top 5 ranked Noblesville by 6 points and only lost to Carmel by 29 points. Westfield will be working to close that gap on Carmel by the end of the season.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
APG of Wisconsin

9-21 Prep Roundup: MacDonald finishes 1st as Rice Lake girls cross country wins Barron invite

BARRON — Alexi MacDonald won the individual title for the Rice Lake girls cross country team in helping lead the Warriors to a team victory at Tuesday's Barron Invitational. Six runners for the Warriors finished in the top 12 as Rice Lake combined for a score of 28 to beat out runner-up Cameron by 19 points. MacDonald cruised to the win in a time of 19 minutes, and 30.3 seconds, a season's best time and almost a minute in front of Barron's Fran Peterson in second.
RICE LAKE, WI
louisvilleleopards.org

Lady Leopards Take 31st at Boardman Spartan Invitational – Girls Cross Country

Louisville 799 (31st Out of 38) <<< Previous Wooster Invitational | Girls Cross Country Schedule | Next Malone Invitational >>>. The Louisville Leopards Girls Cross Country Team competed at the Spartan Invitational Saturday Morning at Boardman High School. The Lady Leopards scored 799 total points to finish 31st out of 38 division I teams.
SPORTS
sullivan-times.com

Shakamak Invite - Cross Country

Shakamak Jr. Sr. High School hosted many cross country teams for their annual Shakamak Invite. This was a part of the town's annual Homecoming celebration as well. Your local, Arrows, Thunderbirds, and Lakers were three of the many schools in attendance.
HIGH SCHOOL
riverbluffathletics.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country continue their Trophy Streak – finishes Runner Up at The Low Country Invitational

The River Bluff Boys Team continued their Trophy Streak, finishing Runner Up at The Low Country Invitational. Competing against 27 Teams from across the State, the RBXC were led by Junior Carlos Lanzagorta, who set a new PR (16:28) and finished in 2nd Place overall, earning a US Milesplit Silver Standard Time. Alex Nickles (16:59), Cole Eaton (PR, 17:07), Carter Hammond (17:28) and Ayden Bazemore (17:30) rounded out the remaining scoring athletes.
SPORTS
Pen City Current

Holy Trinity boys 1st, Central Lee 2nd at VB cross country

VAN BUREN – Mitchell and Jacob Pothitakis captured 2nd and 4th place at Indian Lakes in Keosauqua to lead Holy Trinity Catholic to a first-place finish at the Indian Lakes event Tuesday. Gavin Grove of Cardinal won the event with an 18:08, while Mitchell Pothitakis came in second at 19:02...
LEE COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy