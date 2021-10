WAUKESHA — Jefferson’s girls cross country team placed sixth while the boys finished 11th at the Blackshirt Invitational at Minooka Park on Saturday. "Our team really stepped it up today,” Jefferson cross country coach Megan Carstens said. "We have been working hard over the past several weeks on mental toughness and positive thinking. The team came together and ran a gritty race on a challenging course at Minooka Park. Going into the meet we knew the competition would be tough, but the team focused on embracing the challenge."

JEFFERSON, WI ・ 13 DAYS AGO