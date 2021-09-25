Temple hits on all cylinders in district-opening rout

On Sept. 24, the Yorktown football team traveled to Agua Dulce for their district opener. They took control from the opening kickoff scoring on their first drive with a four-yard run by De’Quan Clay. Deagan Mungia scored a touchdown late in the first period off a 20-yard pass from Drew Alexander. An impressive Wildcat defense held the Longhorns scoreless throughout the first half. The Wildcats would break into the end zone two more times in the second period extending their lead. At 5:50 in the second quarter, Kalen Barefield would score off a nine-yard pass from Alexander. The dynamic duo would connect again on a 21-yard pass broadening the lead to 28-0. To start the third, Gabe Latta would score off a 4-yard run. An explosive play would come from Alexander and Clay as they connected on a 51-yard touchdown pass. Late in the third quarter, Agua Dulce would find their way into the end zone, putting their first and only points of the night on the board, 42-6. In the fourth, Latta would score his second touchdown. He would bulldoze his way in from four yards out. With 2 minutes remaining in the game, Dalton Eckhardt would rush for 26 yards into the end zone bringing the score to 46-6.

