Temple hits on all cylinders in district-opening rout

By Admin
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRYAN — One day after verbally committing to Air Force, Temple senior running back Samari Howard took flight, and he and the rest of the Wildcats are off and running in District 12-6A. Howard hurdled a defender on his way to one of his three touchdowns, Mikal Harrison-Pilot had a 95-yard TD catch among his two scores and Temple’s defense hunkered down against Bryan’s physical rushing attack for an emphatic 49-7 victory Friday night in the league opener for both at Merrill Green Stadium.

