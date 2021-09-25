Local Offers

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

easyreadernews.com
 8 days ago

﻿﻿South Bay Film Society has a very special theatrical premiere of HELL OR HIGH SEAS, screening Wed. Oct. 6 at the AMC Rolling Hills, with a portion of ticket proceeds benefiting veterans with PTSD. PLEASE LET VETERANS AND THEIR FAMILIES KNOW ABOUT THIS EVENT. HELL OR HIGH SEAS follows U.S....

easyreadernews.com

thegabber.com

Locals Offer Input to New Beach Theatre Owners

The recent sale of the iconic Beach Theatre on Corey Avenue in St. Pete Beach is already generating a lot of buzz. More than 100 people gathered at the St. Pete Beach Community Center to voice their ideas for the venue to Christopher Scott of Scott Commercial Holdings, the new owner of the Beach Theatre. Hendrik Bisanz, broker for SeaSalt Properties who handled the sale of the Beach Theatre, and business partner to Scott, said they hope the newest incarnation of the space will be “along the lines of what it used to be, with added entertainment.”
SAINT PETE BEACH, FL
ospreyobserver.com

Trilogy Dive Center Offers Scuba Diving Lessons Locally

There are many reasons to learn how to scuba dive. For many it is the love of the ocean, for others it opens doors to new adventures. Scuba diving will provide endless opportunities to explore an undersea world that few see firsthand, and local residents now have a convenient way to learn through Trilogy Dive Center.
LIFESTYLE
keysweekly.com

LOCALS MONTH: RESTAURANTS OFFER LOCAL APPRECIATION SPECIALS

September in the Florida Keys brings the first day of fall, but not falling temperatures. That usually happens in October. But the most-anticipated seasonal change comes with local specials in local restaurants. Whether it’s a BOGO entree, an extended happy hour or half-price pasta, September is the month for locals to enjoy the culinary creations of our friends and neighbors, while restaurant and bar owners often show their appreciation with fall food and drink specials. Some local specials last through September, while others are offered all year long.
RESTAURANTS
Robert Irvine
Fox5 KVVU

Freed's Bakery to offer discounted cupcakes to benefit local nonprofit

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freed's Bakery announced it is offering cupcakes for a discounted price of $1.50 each to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada. Beginning Saturday, Oct. 2 and running through Tuesday, Oct. 12, customers can order vanilla and chocolate cupcakes online for that price, to be picked up or delivered on Wednesday, Oct. 13, one day before National Dessert Day on Thursday, October 14.
RESTAURANTS
bigrapidsnews.com

PHOTOS: 'Mermaid' spotted at Manistee beach

MANISTEE — This may sound like a fish tale, but for the young children who encountered a mermaid this week in Manistee, it was anything but. The "mermaid" is Brittany Adams, who goes by Mermaid Phantom at appearances like the one sponsored by the Manistee County Library. Dozens of youngsters...
MANISTEE, MI
wmleader.com

Dog Was Right! Laundrie Family Lawyer Confirms Parents Went Camping With Brian!

It’s still unclear whether Dog The Bounty Hunter will be the one to find Brian Laundrie, but it sure looks like he’s on the right trail!. As we reported, the reality star joined the search for Gabby Petito’s missing fiancé over the weekend, and alleged on Monday that Laundrie’s parents went camping with him after he returned from his cross-country road trip without Gabby. (Which lined up with a neighbor who claimed to have seen the Laundries going on a camping trip.)
PETS
Union-Recorder

Ghost tour offers glimpse at local history from unique perspective

Folks looking for something to do this fall that’s a little spooky and a lot of fun have a couple of unique opportunities to do just that right here in Milledgeville. Rebekah Snider, executive director at The Milledgeville-Baldwin County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said when Covid-19 halted the city’s popular trolley tours last year, a series of walking tours launched instead. One was Milledgeville Ghost Tour, and it became so popular that it is now offered monthly from spring through fall.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
#Veteran#U S Navy
Jackson County Pilot

Local art center to offer Spanish, English classes

The Jackson Center for the Arts is offering classes for local English language learners and those who wish to learn Spanish. Beginning in October, the center will offer free Spanish courses on Monda...
VISUAL ART
IndieWire

Malcolm McDowell Recalls ‘Torture’ of Making ‘Clockwork Orange’: ‘It Was Worth It’

Stanley Kubrick was notorious for his, well, exacting methods on set. (Look no further than Shelley Duvall’s hair falling out in chunks on the set of “The Shining,” as seen in his daughter Vivian’s making-of documentary.) And while Malcolm McDowell has never minced words about the toll making “A Clockwork Orange” took on his soul, the movie is getting renewed appraisal thanks to a re-release timed to the film’s 50th anniversary. In an expansive interview with NME, McDowell talked about the “torture” of making the movie, in which he stars as ultraviolent droog leader Alex DeLarge. “One of the electricians said:...
MOVIES
Enid News and Eagle

Local partnership now offering free food to pets of homeless people

ENID, Okla. — A new partnership is providing greater access to food for the animal companions of people experiencing homelessness in the Enid community. A few weeks ago, the Enid Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals provided about 30 gallon-sized Ziploc bags of pet food to the Enid Street Outreach Services’ resource center, located in the basement of Enid Faith Ways and Holy Cross Enid Church at 701 E. Park.
ENID, OK
easyreadernews.com

“Witkin and Witkin” -The wit of it all [MOVIE REVIEW]

Trisha Ziff, no stranger to the art world, should gain more fame with the release of her outstanding documentary on Joel and Jerome Witkin entitled eponymously “Witkin and Witkin.”. I have known of Joel-Peter Witkin’s work for almost 30 years because a close friend collected his photography. It was the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
easyreadernews.com

Manhattan Beach About Town

Skechers is supporting Haiti earthquake relief efforts with a $1 million donation given to three charitable organizations as Haiti attempts to recover from last month’s earthquake: CORE, Hope For Haiti and World Central Kitchen. “As soon as we heard about the devastation on Saturday, it was clear that Skechers needed...
MANHATTAN BEACH, CA
CBS New York

Pearl Harbor Survivor Armando ‘Chick’ Galella Dies At Age 100

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Pearl Harbor survivor and local hero Armando “Chick” Galella has died after being hospitalized for COVID. As CBS2’s Dick Brennan reports, there is one less hero in our midst, one less member of the greatest generation. The Sleepy Hollow native survived Pearl Harbor and Okinawa and lived 100 years and nine months, but he lost his final battle to COVID. “There’s some insidious irony to this that I can’t, I’m still trying to comprehend it,” said Galella’s son, Armando Galella Jr. He feels the sorrow, but also the pride of how his dad lived by his mantra. “The three principles that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Taking’: Film Review | Fantastic Fest 2021

Even those who’ve never heard its name know Monument Valley, that collection of stunning sandstone features rising out of the desert where Utah meets Arizona. Their silhouettes, and images inspired by them, are as embedded in myths of the American West as cowboy hats and six-shooters. But few will have thought about those buttes anywhere near as deeply as the interviewees in Alexandre O. Philippe’s The Taking, a surprisingly thorny doc by a filmmaker whose work usually tackles easier pop culture subjects like George Lucas (The People vs. George Lucas), sci-fi (Memory: The Origins of Alien) and Alfred Hitchcock (78/52:...
MOVIES
CBS Denver

Colorado Jazz Music Legend Celebrates 101st Birthday At Red Rocks Amphitheater

MORRISON, Colo. (CBS4) –The Colorado Music Hall of Fame was visited by its oldest living inductee on Saturday. The museum calls Red Rocks Amphitheater home. Charles Burrell turns 101 years old on Monday. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) As part of his birthday celebrated, his visit to the museum included a trip to the amphitheater where he performed as the first Black musician to be signed to a symphony orchestra. As a musician trying to make an honest living, he used money he earned by painting and washing seat at Red Rocks Amphitheatre to pay his bills. (credit: Colorado Music Hall of Fame/Kevin J. Beaty) “This is definitely one of the benches. I think it still remembers me. We had quite an association,” Burrell said. Burrell performed alongside Charlie Parker, Billie Holiday, Duke Ellington, Ella Fitzgerald, Nat King Cole and Sarah Vaughan.
COLORADO STATE
Deadline

Stanley Tucci Details Impact Of Cancer Recovery On ‘Searching For Italy’ Shoot – Update

UPDATED, 6:50 PM: Stanley Tucci has shed new light on his battle with cancer, describing in great detail how it impacted his work on CNN culinary series, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. The Oscar-nominated actor’s comments came in an interview with the New York Times published Saturday. In it, he explains how his recovery affected his ability to savor the very dishes he aimed to exalt with his Emmy-nominated travel docuseries, noting that “horrible” radiation treatments resulted in vertigo and mouth ulcers, along with a loss of appetite. Tucci said that after three sessions of radiation, all food tasted to him like cardboard “slathered with someone’s...
CELEBRITIES
Mountain Democrat

Local museums offer student tours

SACRAMENTO — With school back in session and as the region continues to rollout reopening and welcome the community back, many Sacramento area museums have resumed group and student tours in addition to their online/virtual educational offerings. A sampling of group and/or student tours currently offered by local museums –...
SACRAMENTO, CA

