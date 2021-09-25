TSG Hoffenheim Vs Vfl Wolfsburg: Kick-Off, Predictions And Line-Up

The Spanish top-tier football league La Liga is here with the 91st season and the fans have been super excited for the upcoming fixture Barcelona Vs Granada. The two most familiar teams you would know about are “Barcelona” and “Real Madrid”. The rivalry of these teams used to be something that fans eagerly looked forward to. This season while Madrid ranks second in the table, Barca has only managed to climb up to the 10th spot. The departure of its star players Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann has played havoc with them. So far the season has been packed with adversities for Barca. And they will be looking forward to returning to winning ways by defeating a not so strong looking side Granda.

UEFA ・ 13 DAYS AGO