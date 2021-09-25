Burnley vs Norwich City: Time, Date, Prediction & Live Stream

A not-so-important fixture of the English Premier League is Burnley vs Norwich City. In this article, we will cover the kick-off time, predicted lineup, tickets, and live stream of the same. Most of you will not be looking forward to this match between the bottom two teams of the table. But despite that both, sides will enter into week 7 in the hope to collect some points and at least not finish at the bottom of the table. Norwich City has scored the fewest goals (2 goals) and conceded the most (14 goals). And so far, the Canaries are at 20th spot with 0 points in their books. While Burnley has managed to draw two of its fixtures out of a total of 6, they reside at the 19th spot in the points table.