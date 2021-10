The Nittany Lions (4-0) were back at home in Beaver Stadium to close out the regular out of conference slate against the No. 7 FCS ranked Villanova Wildcats (3-1). Coming off the primetime White Out win over Auburn, there were concerns in PSU fan circles that this one could setup as a "trap game" for the Lions. While there are some areas of concern coming off this game, it was a contest that was never in doubt for the Lions, although the score won't give the Lions much of a boost in the national perceptions.

