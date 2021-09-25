Diaz impresses in early stint after making leap to varsity team

You don’t normally see players tell their head coaches what they should’ve done in a certain situation. Especially sophomores with no varsity experience. Originally, the coaching staff at San Marcos told wide receiver Tony Diaz they would keep the sophomore on junior varsity in order for him to get more reps in. His playing time on Friday nights with varsity would mostly end with a clean, untackled jersey but he’d get valuable learning experience on the sidelines. That’s exactly what Diaz’s first weekend of the 2021 season looked like in San Marcos’ 49-30 loss to New Braunfels on Aug. 27.