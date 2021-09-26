CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

NC State holds on in double OT, stuns No. 9 Clemson 27-21

By AARON BEARD AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Gpeh_0c89tKO700

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Clemson's final pass had barely hit the ground when North Carolina State's sideline began charging toward the field to celebrate, followed closely by red-clad Wolfpack fans pouring in to join them from all directions.

The Wolfpack's long run of frustration in these marquee games is over. And the ninth-ranked Tigers' shot of returning to the College Football Playoff could be, too.

N.C. State forced D.J. Uiagalelei into a fourth-down incompletion to seal a 27-21 win against the Tigers on Saturday. It's an outcome that shakes up the Atlantic Coast Conference race while also dealing a huge blow to the Tigers' playoff hopes in the long term behind yet another woeful offensive performance to start the year.

N.C. State (3-1, 1-0 ACC) had lost eight straight and 15 of 16 meetings to the Tigers, which included at least one painfully close loss that fueled a bit of Murphy's Law-level pessimism — locals know it by an expletive-featuring nickname — among Wolfpack fans.

No more, at least not for ninth-year coach Dave Doeren after his first win against a top-10 team.

“The curse is broken, N.C. State fans, finally,” Doeren chuckled. “I've been here nine years and seen a lot of crazy stuff. And people have talked about it and didn't believe it. But I've got to tell you: I think it was real, and it's not there anymore. So we can move on now and be happy about that.”

Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns, including the winning 22-yard pass to Devin Carter — who made a twisting adjustment to the back-shoulder throw and got both knees down inside the back right corner of the end zone for the lead to start the second OT.

Then Uiagagelei slightly overthrew Justyn Ross near the goal line on fourth down to start the celebration of N.C. State's first win in the series since 2011.

“I kind of caught with everyone storming the field,” Leary said. “I was looking for my mom, looking for my dad. I eventually got to them, they were still in the crowd. But the first person I was able to hug and just celebrate with was Coach Doeren.”

It was a brutal day for the Tigers (2-2, 1-1), who now have a second loss to make it an unlikely climb to extend their streak of making every year of the playoff since the first edition in 2014. It also is a big setback in the Atlantic Division for the six-time league champions, while injuries mounted with linebacker James Skalski, defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and running back Will Shipley being knocked from the game.

The Tigers had 214 total yards, with Uiagalelei throwing for 111 yards and two scores.

“The criticism is warranted because that’s where we are right now,” Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said of the offensive struggles. “That’s what we displayed. With the way we’ve performed, you’re going to get criticism and you’re going to get comments and things like that.

“You know what? That comes with the territory because the expectation and the standard at Clemson and who we are, we’re not meeting it. It’s just that simple.”

THE TAKEAWAY

Clemson: The Tigers came in having 17 points in two games against Bowl Subdivision opponents, including failing to reach the end zone in their season-opening loss to No. 2 Georgia. Nothing in this game alleviated any of those offensive concerns, with the Tigers struggling to block up front to consistently sustain drives. Clemson finished with seven three-and-outs.

“I think the main thing was we couldn't get into a rhythm,” Uiagalelei said.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack controlled play most of the way, running 96 plays to Clemson's 49 by extending drives and converting 11 of 21 third downs. Yet Doeren's team had to overcome plenty of adversity, too, from a penalty-filled day (11 for 105) to three missed field goals from normally reliable kicker Christopher Dunn — including him pulling a 39-yarder to end regulation wide left. It still added up to the biggest win of Doeren's Wolfpack tenure.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The Tigers started the year at No. 3 but are set to take a big tumble after suffering a second September loss. The Wolfpack could earn an AP Top 25 ranking with this big win.

STAT WATCH

Clemson linebacker Baylon Spector and N.C. State receiver Emeka Emezie turned in huge performances.

Spector had 19 tackles for the injury-depleted Tigers defense, while Emezie had 14 catches for 116 yards with a first-quarter TD for the Wolfpack.

UP NEXT

Clemson: The Tigers play another Atlantic Division game, hosting Boston College next Saturday.

N.C. State: The Wolfpack’s schedule dips back out of league play with a home game against Louisiana Tech next Saturday.

———

This story has been corrected to show Clemson has made every year but one of the College Football Playoff, not every year.

———

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

———

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP—Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Says He “Can’t Watch” 1 College Football Team

On Saturday morning, ESPN’s College GameDay kicked off from Ames, Iowa ahead of a huge matchup between No. 9 Iowa State and No. 10 Iowa. While that contest will be the primary focus for the show a little later, Kirk Herbstreit and company also took a look at other games going on. During the show, the conversation eventually shifted to LSU.
AMES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
The Spun

College Sports World Reacts To The Boise State News

Boise State has been one of the most sought after Group of Five college football programs during the recent spurt of realignment. However, it sounds like the Broncos won’t be going anywhere anytime soon. According to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel, Boise State informed the Mountain West on Thursday that it...
COLLEGE SPORTS
beardstownnewspapers.com

BHS Tigers stun Trojans in 28-27 OT

By Don Chipman Sports Editor The O&B invaded Don Kemp Field and pulled off a stunning 28-27 upset win over the host Trojans. The Big Blue usually dominates the ground game, but not last Saturday afternoon as the Tigers held a 212-185 rushing advantage, and finished with a 299-222 difference in total yardage. BHS improved to 2-2 on the season, while Triopia slips to 1-3. The Trojans…
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo Swinney
Person
Justyn Ross
College Football News

Clemson vs NC State Prediction, Game Preview

Clemson vs NC State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25. Record: Clemson (2-1), NC State (1-2) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. The offense couldn’t work in the 14-8 win over Georgia Tech, the passing game has been a problem, and hanging 49 on South Carolina State a few weeks ago now seems like more of an aberration.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ohio State Football Player Had To Undergo Emergency Surgery

Ohio State defensive lineman Noah Potter didn’t make the trip to New Jersey for this Saturday’s game against Rutgers. Moments ago, the college football world learned why he didn’t join the team. It turns out Potter had to undergo surgery on his right eye. He went to get his eye...
OHIO STATE
Yardbarker

Urban Meyer's temper reportedly rubbed Jaguars players, coaches 'the wrong way'

Urban Meyer hasn't been a head coach in the NFL for long, but there are already questions about the Jacksonville Jaguars bench boss's transition to the league. Meyer is reportedly "rubbing the Jacksonville Jaguars staff and players the wrong way" because of his temper and unfamiliarity with the NFL level, according to Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nc State#College Football Playoff#American Football#Tigers#N C State#Acc
ABC News

Richmond 47, Hofstra 0

RICHMOND, Va. -- Four fumble recoveries in the first half led to 24 Richmond points as the Spiders built an early lead and rolled to a 47-0 win over Hofstra on Saturday. Pierre Turner had a pair of first-half fumble recoveries, Nicholas Battle recovered a fumble and forced two, and Eric McBride set up a touchdown with a 36-yard fumble return. The Spiders (3-0, 2-0 Colonial Athletic Association) increased their school record for consecutive wins to 12. Richmond's defense held Hofstra (2-1, 0-1) to 8 yards rushing in the half. Richmond quarterback Eric Ward finished 12 of 16 for 165 yards and four touchdowns, connecting on 12 of his last 13 attempts. Cory Christopher finished 17 of 26 passing with 172 yards for Hofstra. The Pride finished with 13 rushing yards on 34 carries. The Spiders recorded five sacks, and gained 213 rushing yards.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
College Football
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Rock Hill Herald

NC State stuns Clemson in overtime: What we learned about the Wolfpack

Of course it would come down to the N.C. State defense. In overtime, with Clemson facing a 4th and five, trailing by six, the Wolfpack defense, one of the best in the ACC, forced an incomplete pass, upsetting the No. 9 Tigers, 27-21 at Carter-Finley Stadium. D.J. Uiagalele missed Justyn Ross in the back corner of the end zone, setting up a field rush from the State fans, desperate for a big time win. It was the first win over a Top-10 program for Dave Doeren, who was 0-for-10 in his previous attempts. It’s the fourth win over a Clemson team ranked in the Top-10 for the Wolfpack.
CLEMSON, SC
ABC News

Frustrated Urban Meyer calls Jacksonville Jaguars' 19th-straight loss 'heartbreaking'

CINCINNATI -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' latest loss clearly impacted head coach Urban Meyer more than the first three. He didn't even try to hide his frustration. His eyes were red, and he looked physically and emotionally drained in his post-game news conference. At one point he slammed his hand down on the podium to emphasize that the Jaguars didn't turn the ball over on offense for the first time this season and still lost.
NFL
FanSided

Watch: Texas got absolutely screwed by the refs vs. TCU

Locked in a dogfight against rival TCU, the Texas Longhorns were also having to battle the refs after a terrible call screwed them over. Even if the Texas Longhorns are a better team than the TCU Horned Frogs, the two in-state rivals in the Big 12 have seen their share of heated battles. Saturday in Week 5 was no different.
TEXAS STATE
ABC News

ABC News

408K+
Followers
104K+
Post
208M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy