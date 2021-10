LSU fans have needed to make sure they're in their seats when the 2021 Tigers take the ball on offense, because one way or the other, the possessions haven't lasted very long. That's been just as true on drives that ended in a touchdown as drives that ended with a turnover. The Tigers only ran 54 offensive plays in their victory over Mississippi State last week, 34 fewer than the Bulldogs.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 3 DAYS AGO