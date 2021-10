NEWARK, N.J. -- Patrik Elias said the New Jersey Devils need to make strides this season in their rebuild. "You don't want to be part of a team that is just there ... again," said Elias, a two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Devils who holds many of New Jersey's offensive records. "A team that doesn't have a chance to even compete to be in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, so they've got to get themselves in that fight.

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO