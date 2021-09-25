CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thrustmaster Officially Reveals TCA Yoke Boeing Edition & Quadrant for Flight Simulators for PC & Xbox

By Giuseppe Nelva
Twinfinite
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday, during a livestream from FlightSimExpo 2021 peripheral manufacturer Thrustmaster revealed a new flight simulator controller officially licensed by Boeing. The TCA (Thrustmaster Civil Aviation) Yoke Boeing Edition was teased yesterday and will reproduce the pendulum action of the real ones on Boeing airliners, and couples with the TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition, throttle set for two engines including interchangeable flaps or spoiler levers, an autopilot selector knob, and more.

