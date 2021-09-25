Thrustmaster Officially Reveals TCA Yoke Boeing Edition & Quadrant for Flight Simulators for PC & Xbox

Forza Horizon 5 is set to release later this year, and fans planning to play it on PC might want to know the specifications needed to do so. There's still more than a month until release, but developer Playground Games has now shared a chart detailing the minimum, recommended, and ideal specs to run the game with AMD or NVIDIA setups. PC users will have some options when it comes to running Forza Horizon 5, but the chart should help to ensure players can get the most out of the racer. For all players, the game will require Windows 10's November 2019 update (1909).

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO