Merseyside Giants Liverpool travel South to London to face upstarts Brentford for the first time in the EPL era. Liverpool is in a three-way tie for the top spot in the English Premier League and travels confidently, allowing only one goal this season. Meanwhile, Brentford has been a success story in itself. The Premier League newbies have only lost one match this season and are an impressive plus three in goal difference, and have only allowed a single goal all season within the friendly confines of Brentford Community Stadium. Can the Cinderella story that is Brentford continue, or will the northern red train ruin the party? We take a closer look at this David and Goliath story, but you can check out all the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook!

