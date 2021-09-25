CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brentford boss Frank hails home support for Liverpool draw

By Paul Vegas
Tribal Football
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrentford boss Thomas Frank hailed the home support after their 3-3 draw with Liverpool. The Bees twice came from behind for the point. Frank later said: "If we could bottle this up then [there's] no problem with the petrol crisis. We played brave with big determination throughout the game. Second half, when they went 2-1 up, we stayed in the game and then in the end we maybe could have won the game. I felt at times it was a little bit too open but we need to look into that.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Brentford Boss#Bees#Tribal Football
