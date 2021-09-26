Man Shot And Killed By Huntington Police Saturday As Nearby Crowds Watched U.S. Open Of Surfing

HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – The Huntington Beach Police Department confirmed an officer involved shooting Saturday at Huntington City Beach that claimed the life an adult Hispanic man.

The shooting occurred at the Central Hub in Huntington Beach, Main Street at Pacific Coast Highway at approximately 3:15 p.m, as the U.S. Open of Surfing was underway nearby.

Officers had received reports of a suspicious man with a gun, according to a HBPD press release. When they made contact with the suspect and given multiple commands , they say he was non-compliant and an officer involved shooting then occurred.

The shooting happened amid a crowded beach where people were biking and walking by, and the U.S. Open of Surfing was being held not far away.

“We were about to head to surfing tents. That’s when we heard, like, three gunshots, but we thought it was firecrackers and people turned around and half the people thought it was a show for some reason,” June H., who was nearby during the incident, said.

“We didn’t realize what they were doing because it sound like cap guns. Like, it didn’t have the sound you would think from a bullet,” said David Fray, a witness.

Nearby diners, like Brittany Turner, also watched and heard events unfold.

“Obviously, heard the shots and everyone dropped to the ground,” Turner said. “Some people were running. Everyone was looking around, like, what’s going on, was it fireworks, was it a gunshots? Like, no one really knew. Then there was people on the ground, which made more people drop to the ground. So, it’s kind of an intense situation.”

Various life saving measures were provided and the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital where he later died. His identity is unknown at this time.

Authorities also confirmed that a gun was recovered at the scene hours later, as the Orange County Sheriff’s Department took over the investigation, which is the norm in officer involved shootings.

HBPD has closed off City Beach south of the pier and north of Marine Safety Headquarters.