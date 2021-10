CHICAGO, Ill. — Three of Graham Mertz’s passes Saturday went for points. His first touchdown of the season and 10th of his career came in the third quarter and tied the game at 10. It capped off a four-play drive on which Mertz completed all three of his passes for 58 yards. But that would be the only one of his passes that scored points for Wisconsin.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 DAYS AGO