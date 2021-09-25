Update: Fatal Accident In South Brunswick Friday Evening
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police continue to investigate the Friday evening crash on Route 130 that claimed the life of a Somerset County man. At 7:16 PM police responded to Route 130 south at the intersection of Deans Rhode Hall Road for a motor vehicle crash involving a passenger car and a tractor-trailer. Officers arrived to find a 2015 Dodge Dart had run into the rear of a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer. The driver of the Dodge, a 52-year-old man from Somerset County was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured. The preliminary investigation revealed the tractor-trailer was stopped at the traffic signal when the Dodge ran under the back of the tractor-trailer.midjersey.news
