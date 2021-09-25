CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Mercer County Correction Center Mistakenly Releases Inmate In Trenton

 7 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Last evening, the Mercer County Correction Center was notified that Clark Green Jr. an inmate being held at the Correction Center, was mistakenly released from custody on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021 at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the City of Trenton. Mr. Green, whose date of birth is Oct....

