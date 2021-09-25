Mercer County Correction Center Mistakenly Releases Inmate In Trenton

JACKSON, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 29, 2021, Michael Mahan, 38, of Ewing Township, pled guilty to Eluding in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2b, Terroristic Threats in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3b, Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(2), and Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, before the Honorable Michael T. Collins, J.S.C., in connection with a series of events that transpired in Jackson Township on May 8, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on November 19, 2021, the State will recommend a term of eight years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as to the Eluding charge, and five years NJSP as to the Terroristic Threats and Aggravated Assault charges. The sentences are to run concurrently.

EWING TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO