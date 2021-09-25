CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting In Trenton, MLK Blvd and Evans Avenue; Reports Man Shot In Leg, Vehicle Found Riddled With Bullet Holes

 7 days ago
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police responded to a multiple shots fired call at MLK Boulevard and Beakes Street/ Evans Avenue just after 3:00 p.m. When Trenton Police arrived they found numerous shell casings on the ground on MLK Boulevard. It was reported one person was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Trenton Police Department Acting Director Steve Wilson: Three Shootings, Three Suspects in Custody on Saturday

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–On Saturday, the Trenton Police Department’s Shooting Response Team responded to and arrested suspects in three separate shooting incidents: 10:00 a.m. on Stuyvesant Avenue, 1:14 p.m. on Meade Street, and 1:30 p.m. on Oakland Street. All suspects were in custody by 4:30 p.m., Acting Director Police Director Steve Wilson announced on Saturday evening.
Daylight Shooting Injures Two On Stuyvesant Avenue In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Shots rang out in broad daylight today hitting two victims in the 600 Block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department, TEMS, and Capital Health Paramedics responded to the scene. According to Trenton Police the two victims were being treated at the hospital. No further information is available at this time.
5th Shooting In Trenton Just Before Midnight On Stuyvesant Avenue

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Just before midnight October 2, gunshots rang out for a 5th time yesterday this time in the 400 Block of Stuyvesant Avenue. Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department, TEMS and Capital Health Paramedics responded to the scene. The victim was rushed to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center and a trauma alert was called. Trenton Police have a crime scene set up in the area. No further information is available at this time. This would make the 5th shooting in Trenton yesterday.
4th Shooting In Trenton Today This Time On Locust Street

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Police responded to Locust Street near Monmouth Street for a report of a person with a gun shot wound around 9:15 p.m. TEMS, Capital Health Paramedics and Trenton Fire Department responded to the scene. No other information is available at this time. This will be Trenton’s 4th shooting...
Passenger Van Carrying 14 Overturns On I-295 Killing One Passenger And Injuring All Others

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)—New Jersey State Police stated that 14 occupants traveling in a Ford Econoline van traveling north in the area of mile post 59 yesterday were injured around 3:25 p.m. The van went off the road to the right, struck the guardrail, reentered the roadway and overturned. Of the 14 occupants, four were ejected and one sustained fatal injuries, two sustained serious injuries and the rest sustained minor injuries.
Breaking: Shooting Leads To Crash In Trenton

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Details are still sketchy but around 9:30 a.m. Trenton Police responded to a Shot Spotter activation in the area of Southard at New Willow Streets. A few minutes later Trenton Police, Trenton Fire Department, TEMS, and Capital Health Paramedics were dispatched for a vehicle crash with one overturned and entrapment in the area of Brunswick and Heil Avenues in front of Capital Health Primary Care one block away from the Trauma Center. A victim from the shooting in the area of Southard Street was located in one of the vehicles, extricated and transported to the Trauma Center at Capital Health Regional Medical Center.
BREAKING: Multiple injured in serious wreck on I-295

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP (MERCER)– Multiple Fire & EMS agencies are on the scene of a serious crash in the Northbound lanes of I-295. Hamilton Fire Department was dispatched to the area of Mile Marker 59 around 3:25 this afternoon on a reported serious crash with entrapment. Preliminary reports indicate that at least 15 people were injured in the crash.
AG’s Office Investigating Fatal Police-Involved Shooting in Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, NJ (SOMERSET)–The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a police-involved shooting that occurred yesterday, Sept. 28, in Hillsborough, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. His identity is not being released at this time. No one else was injured. According to the preliminary investigation, the shooting occurred...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Avoid I-295 Closed Both Directions Near Scenic Overlook In Hamilton Township; Reports Of Mass Casualty Incident 15 Patients

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–Around 3:24 p.m. a serious accident occurred on I-295 in Hamilton Township in the area of the Scenic Overlook closing the highway in both directions. Multiple fire department responded to the scene and 9 ambulances and 2 paramedic units and 3 medical helicopters were called to the scene for reports of around 15 persons injured in the accident.
Fatal Shooting in Hamilton Township Under Investigation

HAMILTON TOWNHIP, NJ (MERCER)–The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Hamilton Police Division are investigating a shooting homicide in Hamilton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. At approximately 8:20 p.m. on Saturday, September 25, 2021, Hamilton patrol officers located a deceased male in a parked vehicle on Rosalie...
Serious Motor Vehicle Crash In Hamilton

On September 27, 2021 at 4:57 pm Hamilton Police responded to a serious motor vehicle crash at the intersection of Whitehead Rd and Second Ave. A 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan, driven by Mohamed Kallay, 47yoa from Hamilton, was traveling southbound on Whitehead Rd, when a 2001 Freightliner Truck, driven by Richard Crutchley, 66 yoa from Hamilton, was traveling northbound on Whitehead Rd when he crossed over into the southbound lane and struck the Dodge head-on. After the collision, the Freightliner Truck rolled onto its side and came to a stop on the corner of Whitehead Rd and Second Ave. Mr. Kallay was extricated from his vehicle by the Hamilton Fire Division. He was then transported by ambulance to Capital Health Regional for treatment for his injuries.
Ewing Township Man Pleads Guilty To Eluding, Terroristic Threats, Aggravated Assault and DWI

JACKSON, NJ (OCEAN)–Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on September 29, 2021, Michael Mahan, 38, of Ewing Township, pled guilty to Eluding in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:29-2b, Terroristic Threats in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-3b, Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(2), and Driving While Intoxicated in violation of N.J.S.A. 39:4-50, before the Honorable Michael T. Collins, J.S.C., in connection with a series of events that transpired in Jackson Township on May 8, 2021. At the time of his sentencing on November 19, 2021, the State will recommend a term of eight years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP) as to the Eluding charge, and five years NJSP as to the Terroristic Threats and Aggravated Assault charges. The sentences are to run concurrently.
Suspect In Nottingham Tavern and Princeton BMW Burglaries Arrested

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On September 27, 2021, Middlesex County resident, Alan Seijas (30 years old), was arrested by Palisades Park Police Department, on a Hamilton Police Warrant regarding the Nottingham Tavern burglary. Additional charges were filed for a September 13, 2021 burglary that occurred at the Princeton BMW located at...
Suspect In Nottingham Tavern and Princeton BMW Burglaries Arrested In Stolen Chevy Trailblazer From Ciocca Chevrolet, Stole Items From Coleman Cadillac And IRL Game Shop In Hightstown

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On September 27, 2021, Middlesex County resident, Alan Seijas (30 years old), was arrested by Palisades Interstate Parkway Police, on a Hamilton Police Warrant regarding the Nottingham Tavern burglary. Additional charges were filed for a September 13, 2021 burglary that occurred at the Princeton BMW located at...
Multi Vehicle Crash On Route 33 In Front Of Robbinsville Township Building

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ (MERCER)–The Robbinsville Township Fire Department, EMS and Robbinsville Police responded to Route 33 in front of the Township building for a multi vehicle accident. Upon arrival there were several vehicles involved in a rear end type collision. There were no serious injuries reported in the crash. The Robbinsville Township Police Department is investigating the crash.
Drunk Driver with Loaded Handgun Crashes In South Brunswick

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police arrested a 28 year old Philadelphia man after he crashed his car with a loaded handgun on Route 1 Sunday morning September 26, at 2:39 a.m., Officer Kyle Klemas responded to a single car crash on Route 1 south near Sandhill Road. Officer Klemas found the 2016 BMW had collided into a utility pole and the driver, Alman Isangulov age 28 of Philadelphia and a passenger were still sitting in the vehicle. Officer Klemas observed Islangulov to have slurred speech and watery bloodshot eyes. Islangulov and his passenger both denied being injured and admitted to drinking alcohol in Brooklyn before attempting to drive home. As Officer Klemas spoke with the two men, Officer Brooke Goetz arrived and approached the passenger side of the vehicle. Officer Goetz observed a loaded Glock 31 on the passenger side floor of the car. Further investigation recovered a Glock airsoft gun from the rear passenger compartment of the gun. Both guns were connected to Islangulov.
Mercer County Grand Jury Returns Indictment in the Murder of 16-Year-Old Dion Ellis

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–A Mercer County grand jury returned a nine-count indictment this week charging Keith N. Jordan with the July shooting death of 16-year-old Dion Ellis in Trenton, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported. Jordan, 30, of Trenton, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder, second-degree aggravated assault,...
Trenton Shooting Update, 15 Year Old Victim Identified

TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–The deceased victim from Saturday night’s shooting on Bellevue Avenue has been identified as 15-year-old Shemiah Davis. A 19-year old female was shot multiple times and remains hospitalized in critical condition. The third shooting victim is a 17-year-old male who sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. No arrests have been made and the shooting remains under investigation by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department.
4 Rescued From Overturned Catamaran Sailboat Off Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE, NJ (MONMOUTH)–According to NJ State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez, troopers responded to the report of an overturned sailboat approximately 200 yards off the beach in Spring Lake at 2:25 p.m. There were multiple occupants on the vessel and troopers assisted with rescuing four of the occupants. There were no reported injuries. The occupants righted the vessel at about 3pm.
Ewing Men Arrested After Armed Robbery At Hamilton Home Depot

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, NJ (MERCER)–On September 20, 2021 at approximately 9:45 PM, Hamilton Police were detailed to the Home Depot at 750 Rt. 130, on an armed robbery investigation. Responding officers reported that two black males entered the store and removed several power tools. In an attempt to exit the store without paying for the items, one of the suspects physically assaulted an employee, while the second suspect brandished a handgun and pointed it in the direction of several employees. The suspects fled the store with the items, in what appears to be a light colored 2017 Subaru CrossTrek. The vehicle was last seen traveling south on Rt. 130.
