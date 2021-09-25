Shooting In Trenton, MLK Blvd and Evans Avenue; Reports Man Shot In Leg, Vehicle Found Riddled With Bullet Holes
TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)–Trenton Police responded to a multiple shots fired call at MLK Boulevard and Beakes Street/ Evans Avenue just after 3:00 p.m. When Trenton Police arrived they found numerous shell casings on the ground on MLK Boulevard. It was reported one person was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg.midjersey.news
