Shooting In Trenton, MLK Blvd and Evans Avenue; Reports Man Shot In Leg, Vehicle Found Riddled With Bullet Holes

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ (MIDDLESEX)–South Brunswick Police arrested a 28 year old Philadelphia man after he crashed his car with a loaded handgun on Route 1 Sunday morning September 26, at 2:39 a.m., Officer Kyle Klemas responded to a single car crash on Route 1 south near Sandhill Road. Officer Klemas found the 2016 BMW had collided into a utility pole and the driver, Alman Isangulov age 28 of Philadelphia and a passenger were still sitting in the vehicle. Officer Klemas observed Islangulov to have slurred speech and watery bloodshot eyes. Islangulov and his passenger both denied being injured and admitted to drinking alcohol in Brooklyn before attempting to drive home. As Officer Klemas spoke with the two men, Officer Brooke Goetz arrived and approached the passenger side of the vehicle. Officer Goetz observed a loaded Glock 31 on the passenger side floor of the car. Further investigation recovered a Glock airsoft gun from the rear passenger compartment of the gun. Both guns were connected to Islangulov.

SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO