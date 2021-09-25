CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Norman, OK

No. 11 Women’s Golf Prepares for Schooner Fall Classic

By Texas A&M Sports Information
KBTX.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORMAN, Okla. – Coming off a historic season opener, Texas A&M women’s golf is set for its second tournament of the year at the Schooner Fall Classic on the par-70 6,109-yard Belmar Golf Club Sept. 26-27. “I am really excited for this starting five to get out there and compete,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I thought our qualifier was really competitive. We talked this morning about how the score is back to 0-0 again, and that we can’t rest on our laurels from last time out. This field is going to be better than the one we played in to open the season. This is another opportunity for us to go and see if we can raise the bar a little bit to bring home some hardware.”

www.kbtx.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
City
Tulsa, OK
City
Norman, OK
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golfweek#Schooner#Golf Course#Texas A M#Belmar Golf Club#The Maroon White#Aggies#Tcu
The Hill

Sinema slams delay of infrastructure vote: 'Inexcusable'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday slammed the decision to delay a vote this week on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that she helped negotiate, calling it “inexcusable.”. Good-faith negotiations, the Arizona centrist argued, "require trust." "Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy