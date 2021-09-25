No. 11 Women’s Golf Prepares for Schooner Fall Classic

NORMAN, Okla. – Coming off a historic season opener, Texas A&M women’s golf is set for its second tournament of the year at the Schooner Fall Classic on the par-70 6,109-yard Belmar Golf Club Sept. 26-27. “I am really excited for this starting five to get out there and compete,” head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I thought our qualifier was really competitive. We talked this morning about how the score is back to 0-0 again, and that we can’t rest on our laurels from last time out. This field is going to be better than the one we played in to open the season. This is another opportunity for us to go and see if we can raise the bar a little bit to bring home some hardware.”