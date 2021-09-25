Man Arrested for Vicious Attack

Derek LC Reynolds ,32 of Lindale, was arrested this week after reports said he attacked another person in a home in which he had previously been evicted from. Police said that after entering the home, Reynolds began to yell obscenities toward the victim. It was at one point in the verbal altercation Reynolds shoved the victim into a small room. The victim then proceeded to grab Reynolds in an effort to prevent him from being attacked further. However, while on the ground Reynolds began to hit the victim in the head.