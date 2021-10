New Delhi [India], September 21 (ANI): During his upcoming US visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden will discuss the current regional security situation following the recent developments in Afghanistan in a bilateral meeting on September 24, said Foreign Secretary Harsh V Shringla on Tuesday, adding that the two leaders would discuss the need to "stem radicalism, extremism, cross-border terrorism and dismantling of global terrorist network".

