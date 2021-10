Ian Poulter, after his European team’s victory in the 2018 Ryder Cup, was asked what his captain, Thomas Bjorn, “did perhaps better than anything else.” The methods, while good, were also not out of the ordinary. “He’s allowed us to be very relaxed and chilled in the team room.” And: “He understands every player on a personal level and professionally.” And: “So to be able to have that level of calmness in the team room I think this week showed through.”

