Ohio State

Football: Northwestern rides explosive rushing attack, big defensive plays to 35-6 win over Ohio

By Patrick Andres
Daily Northwestern
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThus far, Northwestern’s 2021 season has been defined by slow starts. Against Ohio, the Wildcats went to work early to reverse that trend. The Bobcats mounted a lengthy opening drive, and had first-and-10 from the Wildcats’ 18-yard line out of the gate. NU’s defense stood tall, though, taking advantage of a pair of Ohio penalties to force a field goal — which the Bobcats’ Tristian Vandenberg missed from 31 yards.

