The Blue Jackets roster for the team's fourth preseason game, scheduled for Saturday night in Detroit, will allow another look at many of the team's top youngsters. First-round pick Liam Foudy will go at forward along with such players trying to solidify their impact on the squad as Gregory Hofmann, Justin Danforth, Alexandre Texier and Emil Bemstrom. Defensively, players like Andrew Peeke, Scott Harrington, Dean Kukan and Gabriel Carlsson, who are battling to make the opening night roster, also will play against the Red Wings. And in net, Elvis Merzlikins will get his second chance between the pipes this preseason.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO