CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Packers won't have Jenkins for Sunday's game with 49ers

hngnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers due to an ankle injury. Jenkins got hurt during Monday night's 35-17 victory over the Detroit Lions, though he remained in the game. After listing him as doubtful on Friday’s injury report, the Packers (1-1) announced Saturday that Jenkins wasn’t making the trip to San Francisco.

www.hngnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Packers-49ers Injury Report: Ankle Sidelines Jenkins

The Green Bay Packers will need their offensive line to be at its best to face the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Thus, the absence of left tackle Elgton Jenkins on Wednesday meant a troubling start to the workweek. Jenkins suffered an ankle injury during Monday night’s victory over...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dennis Kelly
Person
Billy Turner
Packers.com

LaFleur: Packers will list Elgton Jenkins as 'doubtful' vs 49ers

GREEN BAY – The Packers will list offensive lineman ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ (ankle) as doubtful for Sunday night's game against the San Francisco 49ers, according to Head Coach Matt LaFleur. Jenkins played all 65 offensive snaps at left tackle in Monday night's 35-17 win over the Detroit Lions but didn't practice...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Packers LT Elgton Jenkins has 'outside chance' to play vs. 49ers

The Green Bay Packers will list starting left tackle Elgton Jenkins as doubtful for Sunday night against the San Francisco 49ers. Jenkins, who started the first two games at left tackle in place of David Bakhtiari, has an ankle injury and didn’t practice this week. Coach Matt LaFleur said there’s an “outside chance” Jenkins will be able to play on Sunday night.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#49ers#The Packers#American Football#Ap#The Detroit Lions#Turner
On3.com

Packers change injury designation on Elgton Jenkins ahead of 49ers matchup

The Green Bay Packers have officially ruled left tackle Elgton Jenkins out for their Sunday night matchup against the San Fransisco 49ers. The offensive tackle has been battling an ankle injury in hopes of playing Sunday. Unfortunately for him and the Packers, they will have to face the star-studded 49ers line without him.
NFL
WSAW

Valdes-Scantling won’t play against Steelers, Jenkins and King doubtful

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WSAW) -Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling will not play in Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury suffered late in Green Bay’s win over the San Francisco 49ers last week. LaFleur also...
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Legend, 2-Time Pro Bowler Dead At 63

On Saturday morning, the football world learned that a beloved figure in the sport has passed away. Tunch Ilkin, a longtime Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, passed away this week, according to multiple reports. He was 63 years old. Ilkin is a legendary figure to those in Pittsburgh. Steelers fans flocked...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Ndamukong Suh Roster Move

Ndamukong Suh – one of the Buccaneers‘ most important defensive players – will suit up and be on the field when Tampa Bay begins the season this coming Thursday. The Bucs recently placed Suh on the reserve/COVID list, putting his availability for the 2021 season opener in jeopardy. But both Suh and the Tampa Bay defense received great news on Monday.
NFL
talesbuzz.com

Dak Prescott’s girlfriend posts message about his NFL return

Dak Prescott’s return to regular season action was especially memorable for his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett. The influencer attended her boyfriend’s Cowboys season opener against the Bucs in Tampa, Fla. on Thursday, and explained the significance of being at Raymond James Stadium. “Grew up in this stadium wearing my [Mike] Alstott...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy