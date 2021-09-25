New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
The New York Mets are preparing to take on the Milwaukee Brewers in game 2 of MLB Action at the American Family Field this Saturday night. The New York Mets dropped their mark to 73-80 on the season following their loss against the Chicago Red Sox in their previous outing with a final score of 12-5. The Mets need to claim all their remaining games for the season to cover the five hundred mark. Currently, the team sits third in the NL East Division, trailing 8 games behind first-place Atlanta.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0