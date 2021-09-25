New York Mets vs Milwaukee Brewers 9/25/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Rays at Yankees—MLB pick is New York Yankees -150. Jordan Montgomery will get the start for New York. The lefthander has allowed one earned run or fewer in eight of his past ten starts. Past three starts against the Rays, all this season, Montgomery allowed two earned runs in 17 1/3rd innings. Shane Baz throws for Tampa Bay. Baz has worked 10 2/3rd innings in two starts allowing two earned runs all homers. As this series opened the Yankees had won eight of nine. Past ten games Yankees bullpen an ERA 1.33 and WHIP 0.86 while batting .258. That is better form now than the Rays. Play New York -150.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO