Volleyball takes down Temple to begin conference play 2-0

 9 days ago

SMU Takes Down Temple To Begin Conference Play 2-0 DALLAS, Texas (SMU) – SMU took down Temple in four sets (23-25, 25-18, 25-22, 25-19) to begin 2-0 in American Athletic Conference play. The Mustangs were led by Rachel Woulfe who finished with 16 kills and tied her personal-best with seven block assists. SMU (6-6, 2-0 AAC) dropped a tightly contested first set, but rallied to take the next three sets in front of its home crowd. Jadyn Bauss grabbed her third double-double on the season with 11 kills and 11 digs to lift the Mustangs over the Owls.

