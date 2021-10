There will be at least a couple of new teams joining the top 25 entering Week 4. The Miami Hurricanes’ tenuous grip on a top-25 ranking is gone after losing their second game in three weeks. Arizona State and Auburn are also at risk of falling out of the rankings after dropping games to BYU and Penn State. The Sun Devils entered the week as the 19th-ranked team, while Auburn came in ranked 22nd. Fresno State earned a marquee win over UCLA and could be top 25 bound. Although it’s more likely that Michigan State or Wake Forest make the ranking after impressive early-season wins, starting 3-0.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO