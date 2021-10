Last Meeting: Minnesota won 42-17 in Bowling Green (9/6/08) 1. Minnesota enters Saturday’s contest with 21 straight non-conference victories, the longest active streak in the country. Iowa is second with 14 straight wins, while Kentucky (13) and Alabama (10) are the only other teams in the country with a streak longer than seven games. The Golden Gophers haven’t lost a non-conference game since Sept. 3, 2015, at home to then-No. 2 TCU. Included in the streak are 17 regular season wins and four bowl victories. Also in the streak are 13 straight home wins against non-B1G teams, tied with San Diego State and Texas Tech for the 10th longest streak in the FBS. Minnesota is 13-0 under P.J. Fleck in non-conference games.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO