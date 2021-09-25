CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orioles minor league recap 9/25: Bowie gets swept in the Double-A Championship Series and Norfolk spins a shutout

By Camden Chat
chatsports.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tides had their way with the Knights last night, with two pitchers combining for a shutout. Kyle Bradish got the start for Norfolk and pitched five scoreless innings to earn his fifth win of the season. He gave up two hits, two walks, and five strikeouts, lowering his ERA to 4.41 in the process. Cody Sedlock pitched four scoreless innings in relief to earn the save, with three hits, one walk, and four strikeouts.

Cody Sedlock
#Orioles
