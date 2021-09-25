Orioles minor league recap 9/25: Bowie gets swept in the Double-A Championship Series and Norfolk spins a shutout

Of course it all came down to Bo Naylor. It had to be him. Naylor walked to the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning with everything on the line. The bases were loaded, the score was tied 5-5, and the RubberDucks were one win away from winning the Double-A Northeast Championship Series. Naylor hadn't had a hit in his past 18 at-bats. While the RubberDucks' offense powered its way to two wins to open the best-of-five series against the Bowie Baysox, Naylor was left out of the hit parade.

BASEBALL ・ 8 DAYS AGO