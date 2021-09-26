CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson vs. NC State score, takeaways: Wolfpack pull off upset in 2OT as No. 9 Tigers remain in dire straits

By Chip Patterson
CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo. 9 Clemson has survived plenty of close calls against ACC opponents in recent years. Somehow, some way, it has routinely come up with the winning plays in key moments to preserve a dynasty that has totaled six straight conference championships. Now, the Tigers sit behind NC State for first place the ACC Atlantic after the Wolfpack bounced the reigning champions from the College Football Playoff picture with a 27-21 win on Saturday in Raleigh, North Carolina.

Person
Chad Morris
Person
Dabo Swinney
