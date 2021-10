Story line: Cal tries to rebound after its 31-24 overtime loss to Washington in Seattle last Saturday. That game ended when running back Damien Moore lost a fumble at the Huskies’ 1-yard line. “It’s a gut punch,” Cal head coach Justin Wilcox said Tuesday about the loss, “but there’s no option other than to drive on.” Meanwhile, WSU head coach Nick Rolovich has worn a mask on the sideline this season as he has refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Because all employees of the state of Washington must be fully vaccinated by Oct. 18, Rolovich’s job could be in jeopardy if he doesn’t get the shot soon (unless he already has done so without making that news public).

