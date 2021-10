The Montana State University-Northern football team is looking to make a jump this season but so far this fall, mistakes such as turnovers have held them back. This past Saturday afternoon in Dillon against University of Montana Western, turnovers again put the Lights in a hole that put them down 28-0 at halftime. The Lights did battle back in the second half but UMW held on to win 42-28. While MSU-N head coach Andrew Rolin was proud of his team for battling back, he knows they cannot give the ball away if they are going to compete in the Frontier Conference.

