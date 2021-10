HOBOKEN, N.J. - Senior Emily Franco stopped all four shots she faced to lead the Stevens Institute of Technology to a 2-0 victory over Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in a non-league field hockey game at DeBaun Athletic Complex. The Ducks improve to 3-2, while the Engineers drop to 1-4. Franco was her busiest in the second quarter when she held RPI at bay on the three shots she faced to preserve what was a 1-0 lead at the time. She also had a stop in the fourth quarter with just under two minutes to play. She improves to 3-2 and improves her goals against average to 2.06.

