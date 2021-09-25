Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

People look up at a dead body hanged by the Taliban from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, on Saturday. A witness told The Associated Press that the bodies of four men were brought to the main square and three of them were moved to other parts of the city for public display. The Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police. (AP Photo) — KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hard-line movement's return to some of its brutal tactics of the past.