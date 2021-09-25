CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban hang body in public; signal return to past tactics

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePeople look up at a dead body hanged by the Taliban from a crane in the main square of Herat city in western Afghanistan, on Saturday. A witness told The Associated Press that the bodies of four men were brought to the main square and three of them were moved to other parts of the city for public display. The Taliban announced in the square that the four were caught taking part in a kidnapping and were killed by police. (AP Photo) — KABUL, Afghanistan — The Taliban hanged a dead body from a crane parked in a city square in Afghanistan on Saturday in a gruesome display that signaled the hard-line movement's return to some of its brutal tactics of the past.

Gazette

Taliban celebrate beheading of police officer in grisly video

EXCLUSIVE — The Taliban beheaded an Afghan local police officer, then chanted praise to their leader while holding the severed head of their victim by his hair in a video posted in a private Taliban chat room. The 36-second video, which was obtained by the Washington Examiner, was posted a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PBS NewsHour

Former Afghan police women being killed, forced into hiding after Taliban takeover

Over the past two decades, tens of thousands of Afghans rose to the occasion and took jobs in the public sector to help their country and their livelihoods. Now that the U.S. has pulled out, many feel abandoned. One particular group who say they feel let down — former police women — are now being targeted by the Taliban. Lindsey Hilsum of Independent Television News reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vice

Bodies Hang From Cranes After the Taliban Announces Return of Executions

Punitive executions and amputations are set to resume in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, following an announcement by the group’s notorious former head of religious police who told the media that such measures were “necessary for security.”. Mullah Nooruddin Turabi, who was the chief enforcer of the Taliban’s strict interpretation of Islamic law...
WORLD
Axios

Taliban hang bodies of suspected kidnappers in Afghan city square

Taliban authorities killed four suspected kidnappers and put their bodies on public display to deter others in the city of Herat, western Afghanistan, per multiple reports. Why it matters: It's another sign of a return to the oppressive rule Afghans experienced under Taliban rule from 1996-2001, despite the interim all-male government's moves to project a modern, more inclusive image.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Escape hopes dashed for thousands of Afghans at Taliban crossing

Thousands of Afghans trying to escape the misery at home have flocked to their country's southern border with Pakistan, but their attempts to get across have been stopped by the Taliban.  On the other side, their Pakistani counterparts in Chaman were also stopping those attempting to cross.
AFGHANISTAN
New York Post

Inside the Taliban’s special forces ‘Suicide Squad’

KABUL, Afghanistan – Stuffed toys languish on a shelf near the building’s entrance. Playground equipment remains dead still beside Taliban uniforms draped over the playpen fence to dry: glaring reminders of the nursery school that existed inside the faded pink walls just 10 days earlier. The former school now serves...
MILITARY
dailynewsen.com

The Taliban kill and hang in public to four kidnappers

The Taliban killed four kidnappers on Saturday and hung their bodies into public in the city of Herat, in western Afghanistan, in the first punishment of this type since fundamentalists took full control of the country. The four kidnappers died in a confrontation with the forces Taliban today in the city of Herat and after that their corpses were tied and hung in different points of the city, a local government official in condition of anonymity told EFE.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Taliban Kills Four Men, Hangs Their Bodies Around Afghan City

The Taliban shot four people Saturday they allege took part in a kidnapping, then hung their bodies and displayed them publicly throughout the city of Herat. Taliban officials told the Associated Press that the four suspects attempted to kidnap a father and son, with forces killing the suspects in a gunfight. Police said a Taliban fighter and a civilian were also killed in the exchange. The move signals a return to the Taliban’s tortuous ways. One of their top leaders in charge of its enforcement of Islamic law told the AP that the group would revive its brutal policy of executions and amputations, many of which used to be done publicly.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Taliban rally outside Kabul as they consolidate rule

Around 1,000 Taliban supporters attended a rally on Sunday in a vast field to the north of Kabul, in a show of strength as they consolidate their rule of Afghanistan. The handful that have gone ahead have been criticised as carefully orchestrated publicity stunts, including a rally at a Kabul university where hundreds of fully veiled women professed support for the new regime. je/dc/nl/qan
PROTESTS
Telegraph

Business as usual for Afghan opium trade as Taliban ban goes up in smoke

The sacks full of thick, brown opium paste give off a distinctive smell as turbaned traders and farmers haggle over prices. The opium being freely bought and sold in the drug bazaars of southern Afghanistan will soon make its way as heroin into the country's neighbours and then into the world beyond.
ECONOMY
New York Post

McKenzie says Taliban offered Kabul control, Austin blames State Dept. for chaos

The head of the US Central Command admitted Wednesday that the Taliban offered to let American troops take charge of security in Kabul during the final days of the US evacuation from Afghanistan — an offer the US did not accept — while Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin blamed the State Department for the failed evacuation of American citizens, green card holders and Afghan allies.
FOREIGN POLICY
AFP

Displaced Afghans in Kabul return home to the north

Thousands of internally displaced Afghans living at a temporary camp in Kabul have started their journey home to northern provinces, after an end in fighting that forced them to flee. As the Taliban waged an offensive across the country earlier this year, many people fled to the safety of major cities including Kabul, before that too was seized and the US-backed government toppled. Shahr-e-Naw park in the centre of the capital became an open-air refugee camp for thousands of families, living in dire sanitary conditions on the ground or under makeshift tents. The Afghan Volunteer Women's Association chartered dozens of buses on Thursday to return 1,068 families to the Kunduz region.
WORLD

