Spartans Held In Check At Western Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Senior running back Tyler Nevens netted a game-high 94 yards on 15 carries in San Jose State football's 23-3 road loss against Western Michigan in the first-ever meeting between the programs. The Spartans dropped to .500 (2-2) on the young season while Western Michigan improved to 3-1. Nevens was one of the bright spots for a Spartan Offense that struggled to find much success against the staunch Bronco Defense. SJSU finished with 119 yards of offense and committed three turnovers.sjsuspartans.com
