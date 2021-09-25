CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Spartans Held In Check At Western Michigan

San Jose State University Spartans
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKALAMAZOO, Mich. - Senior running back Tyler Nevens netted a game-high 94 yards on 15 carries in San Jose State football's 23-3 road loss against Western Michigan in the first-ever meeting between the programs. The Spartans dropped to .500 (2-2) on the young season while Western Michigan improved to 3-1. Nevens was one of the bright spots for a Spartan Offense that struggled to find much success against the staunch Bronco Defense. SJSU finished with 119 yards of offense and committed three turnovers.

sjsuspartans.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
San Jose, CA
Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Kalamazoo, MI
Sports
City
Kalamazoo, MI
San Jose, CA
Football
City
San Jose, CA
Kalamazoo, MI
Football
Kalamazoo, MI
College Sports
Local
California Football
Local
California College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
San Jose, CA
College Sports
Local
California Sports
Fox News

China sends more aircraft toward Taiwan, one day after largest ever incursion

The Chinese air force has sent more aircraft into Taiwan’s air defense zone, Taiwan’s military said on Saturday, one day after the largest incursion ever into the zone. China sent 20 aircraft, followed by a second wave hours later, toward Taiwan. It means that nearly 80 planes, including fighter jets and bombers, have now moved toward the democratically-run country in the last two days.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darius Henderson
The Hill

Sinema slams delay of infrastructure vote: 'Inexcusable'

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) on Saturday slammed the decision to delay a vote this week on the bipartisan infrastructure deal that she helped negotiate, calling it “inexcusable.”. Good-faith negotiations, the Arizona centrist argued, "require trust." "Over the course of this year, Democratic leaders have made conflicting promises that could not...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy