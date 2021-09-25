Preview: Matchday 25, Minnesota United vs. Houston Dynamo
With 10 games left in the season maybe we should start with some numbers. Minnesota United currently sit in 7th place with 34 points. Holding a game in hand against a number of teams in the West they are 4 points out of a home playoff game, 1 point above the playoff line, and 4 points clear of 10th place. Which is to say that in an incredibly congested West there are 7 teams within 8 points of each other, all clustered around the playoff line and in sight of 4th place. The Vancouver Whitecaps, in 9th with 1 loss in their last 12, LAFC, in 8th with 1 loss in their last 5, and the Portland Timbers, in 5th without a loss in their last 5, all seem to be finding their form at the right time, while the LA Galaxy, barely holding on to 4th, are winless in their last 6 after losing to Minnesota at the weekend.www.chatsports.com
