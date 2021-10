The new Sea of Thieves Siren Shrines are full of loot to plunder, containing a vast treasure troves of Coral things for your crew to gather. With the start of Season 4 of Sea of Thieves, the Sunken Kingdom of the Sirens has opened, and six new Siren Shrines have been discovered. These are new underwater locations that you’ll need to access by sailing to them and diving down. You’ll be solving puzzles, platforming, and defeating enemies to get at the most precious loot in these Shrines. Here’s everything you need to know about Siren Shrines and how to loot them.

