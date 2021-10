Despite plenty of drama throughout the offseason, Aaron Rodgers said on The Rich Eisen Show he never ruled out returning to the Green Bay Packers this year. "No, I think that's definitely an exaggeration," Rodgers said on rumors he was done with Green Bay. "I think there were many things I was hoping were gonna adjust moving forward, but I never closed the door on returning completely, just like I didn't close the door on retiring. I wanted to leave all options open."

