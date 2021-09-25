CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leighton Vander Esch: Being A Good Teammate

 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

LB Leighton Vander Esch talks about his expanded role with Keanu Neal ruled out for MNF vs the Philadelphia Eagles, his production with a lower snap count and more.

Dallas News

Keanu Neal testing positive for COVID-19 means more snaps for Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch

Keanu Neal has played more than any player in the Cowboys front seven the first two games. That will come to an end Monday night. The linebacker has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s game against Philadelphia. Neal initially began the week on the list as a close contact, but several days in one of his tests came back positive. The timing suggests there’s a good chance Neal will also miss next week’s game against Carolina.
NFL
NBC Sports

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, leading rusher in Patriots history, passes away

Sam "Bam" Cunningham, who remains the leading rusher in New England Patriots history nearly 40 years after his retirement, has passed away at age 71. Cunningham, who spent his entire nine-year career with the Patriots (1973-82), rushed for 5,453 yards and 43 touchdowns with New England, making one Pro Bowl in 1978 when he rushed for 768 yards and eight touchdowns. A season earlier, he gained a career-high 1,015 yards on the ground, the only time he surpassed the 1,000-yard marker.
NFL
NJ.com

Former Giants, Patriots wide receiver dead at 47

Former NFL wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten died on Thursday reportedly as the result of a motorcycle accident. He was 47. According to ESPN, Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, confirmed Patten’s death to ESPN’s Mike Reiss, saying he died in South Carolina. No other details were immediately available.
NFL
The Spun

Minnesota Vikings Release Notable Running Back

The Minnesota Vikings have released third-string running back Ameer Abdullah. The seventh-year RB signed with the team’s active roster just three days ago ahead of a Week 2 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. Before that, he served on the Vikings’ practice squad. Alongside quarterback Sean Mannion, Abdullah was elevated to...
NFL
Packers.com

Packers announce trade with Rams

The Green Bay Packers have traded a 2023 sixth-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams for P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. General Manager Brian Gutekunst announced the transaction Saturday. Bojorquez (buh-HOR-kez) is a 6-foot, 217-pound, fourth-year player out of the University of New Mexico. He...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers make big Antonio Brown move ahead of Patriots showdown

The grand return of Tom Brady to Foxborough will be the talk of the football world this weekend, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers visit the New England Patriots at Gilette Stadium. But while all eyes are on Brady vs. Bill Belichick, the Buccaneers made a move ahead of that matchup by activating wide receiver Antonio Brown from the COVID-19 list, as reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.
NFL
The Spun

Drew Brees Has Brutally Honest Admission On Jameis Winston

It’s safe to say Drew Brees was impressed by Jameis Winston’s 2021 starting quarterback debut with the New Orleans Saints. Winston led the Saints to a blowout win over Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. New Orleans crushed Green Bay, 38-3, in a game that was every bit as ugly as the final score would indicate. Winston didn’t throw for a ton of yards, but he piled up five touchdowns in the blowout victory.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Emily Mayfield Has A Message For Browns Fans

The Cleveland Browns lost a tight one to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 1. With the final score of 33-29, the Browns were leading the majority of the game before the Chiefs elevated their level of play and the Browns made costly mistakes. All of this spells heartbreak for...
NFL
thespun.com

Look: Browns Player Smacks Chiefs Coach On Sideline

The Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns are opening the 2021 NFL regular season in a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round playoff game. Unsurprisingly, tensions are already high in Kansas City. A Browns player has been ejected from the game for smacking a Chiefs assistant coach on the sideline....
NFL
The Spun

Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver Is Getting Released

The Cleveland Browns have reportedly released a notable wide receiver just two weeks into the NFL’s 2021 season. The Browns have released wide receiver Davion Davis, per NFL insider Ian Rapoport. It’s a rather surprising move, especially when you consider how strong a performance Davis had during the preseason. The...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patriots, Saints reportedly discussed blockbuster trade

The 2021 NFL season is here and we are about to kick off Week 3. One of the bigger games of the weekend is between the New Orleans Saints and New England Patriots. Interestingly enough, a report has surfaced that the Saints had made some calls on disgruntled All-Pro Stephon Gilmore, according to Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com.
NFL
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Working Out Former 1st Round Pick

On Thursday morning, the NFL world learned that the Cleveland Browns are reportedly working out a former first-round pick. According to a report from Kimberley Martin, the Browns are working out former Alabama star Reuben Foster. The news comes after Browns linebacker Mack Wilson was listed as questionable on Wednesday.
NFL
FanSided

Matt Nagy’s quote about Justin Fields will further enrage Bears fans

The calls for Justin Fields to start aren’t going away, and Matt Nagy’s most recent quote will only further enrage Bears fans. The Chicago Bears remained committed to Andy Dalton all through the preseason, and even after they were overmatched in all facets by the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1 he’ll remain the starting quarterback in Week 2 against the Cincinnati Bengals. But it’s a home game, and if Dalton struggles the fans will be present to voice their displeasure/call for Justin Fields to play.
NFL
USA Today

Here’s what Nick Saban told Bill Belichick about Mac Jones before the draft

Prior to the 2021 NFL draft, coach Bill Belichick did diligent research on former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones — who land with the New England patriots at 15th overall. It’s well documented that Belichick and Alabama head coach Nick Saban have a close relationship. With New England preparing to take Jones, Saban peeled back the curtain on what teams were asking about the quarterback.
NFL
