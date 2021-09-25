Leighton Vander Esch: Being A Good Teammate

Keanu Neal has played more than any player in the Cowboys front seven the first two games. That will come to an end Monday night. The linebacker has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the team’s game against Philadelphia. Neal initially began the week on the list as a close contact, but several days in one of his tests came back positive. The timing suggests there’s a good chance Neal will also miss next week’s game against Carolina.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO