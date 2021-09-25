CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defense Comes Up Big on Friday Night

Cover picture for the articleSean Tucker did his thing and pounded the Liberty defense for 169 yards of tough-sledding running. He averaged 5.3 yards per carry on 32 rushes and didn't have a rush longer than 27 yards on Friday night. Andre Szmyt played hero for the Orange (3-1), drilling a last-second field goal...

College football’s No. 3 team went down in stunning fashion on Saturday night. Oregon, the No. 3 team in the country, entered Saturday afternoon’s game against Stanford as a sizable favorite. The Ducks were favored by more than a touchdown, expected to stay undefeated and remain in the College Football Playoff race.
Week three of high school football is in the books. Read up on all the featured games, recaps and view the standings. Catch up on all of the games and the recaps below by our reporters, and stay tuned for Football Friday Night on demand that will be available next week wherever you listen to podcasts.
Gar-Field’s defense came up with one big play after another Friday in its 21-13 non-district win over visiting Patriot. Safety Isaiah Crockett returned a fumble 90 yards in the second quarter that gave the Red Wolves a 21-0 lead with 11 minutes left in the second quarter. Gar-Field’s defense stopped...
FROST – The Frost Polar Bears have an open date this week. The Bears evened their record, 2-2, with a fourth quarter comeback against Texas Wind last Friday. Frost scored two touchdowns and a two-point conversion to win, 30-29. Besides exciting offensive plays, such as runs from halfback Cooper Curl and quarterback Moses Rangel and receptions by receivers Levi Fuller and Hunter Perry, the defense tightened over the last 11:43 of the ballgame. Down the stretch, the Polar Bears limited Texas Wind to three rushing yards on two carries and recovered a forced fumble. Frost also limited Texas Wind to zero passing yards on five attempts, and linebacker Mario Porter returned an interception 36 yards.
We’ve got a big one in the NFC North to round out Week 2 of the NFL season. The Green Bay Packers host the Detroit Lions on “Monday Night Football,” with both teams looking to break into the win column. The Pack will try to put a Week 1 embarrassment behind them while keeping pace with Chicago in the division. Meanwhile, the Lions are hoping to shock the football world and also earn a share of first place after a Week 1 loss of their own.
Matt Nagy has been making lots of headlines in recent weeks for all the wrong reasons. The Chicago Bears head coach has been extremely coy about his quarterback position and play-calling, all of which came to a head last weekend when Justin Fields made his debut and the Bears put together one of the worst offensive performances in NFL history. Nagy’s inability to adjust his gameplan according for a new quarterback has a lot of Bears fans wondering if he knows how to get the team back on track.
The Sonora Wildcats and Summerville Bears were both victorious Friday in high-scoring varsity football games on the road. Summerville traveled to Modesto and defeated the Big Valley Christian Lions 42-7 for the Bears’ first win of the season, while Sonora blanked the West High School Wolfpack 49-0 in Tracy. Sonora...
The fifth year place kicker for the Wildcats split the uprights three different times Saturday night in the hostile environment that was Williams-Brice Stadium. His makes were good from 43, 21 and 27 yards out a piece — the deciding factor on the scoreboard that pushed the Wildcats to 4-0 on the seaso, as they defeated South Carolina 16-10.
AUSTIN, Minn. - The Austin Bruins open up their regular season Friday night. One athlete is excited for the possibilities this year could bring. "It's cool to see all these guys from different places. Like we've got guys from Slovakia, Quebec, all around the states here. It's cool to see everyone clicking so fast and how much everyone likes each other too. So it's a fun group to be part of right now," says left wing Carson Riddle.
This past week saw a slew of standout performances by athletes in various sports. Tam’s No. 1 singles player, Gabriella Plonowski, had a strong week, picking up crucial victories in a pair of matches to help the Red-tailed Hawks rally for wins both times. Marin Catholic’s volleyball team had another...
LAPLACE – Hurricane Ida definitely put a dent in River Parish football for a few weeks, but these schools have returned full swing and have started their seasons with a vengeance. Tonight’s Friday Night Lights show the resilience and determination of our absolutely amazing River Parish athletes and coaches. Let’s...
